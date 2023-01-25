Tovino-Soubin film Nadikar Thilakam to roll in June  

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir will be starring in Lal Jr’s next directorial, Nadikar Thilakam. Backed by Telugu-based production house Mythri Movie Makers and Godspeed, this upcoming film is being planned to be made on a big scale. Though the makers were eyeing to begin shooting in April, they have now decided to push it to June because of Tovino’s busy schedule.

The actor is currently working on Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), an ambitious action-adventure film helmed by debutant Jithin Laal. Reportedly, it is the delay in ARM’s shoot that has forced the makers of Nadikar Thilakam to alter their plans.

Nadikar Thilakam is scripted by Suvin Somashekharan, who earlier wrote the Joju George-starrer Star. The upcoming film has cinematography by Alby and music by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair.



