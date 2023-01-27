AngryRanbirKapoor trends as video of actor tossing fan's phone goes viral 

By PTI

MUMBAI: A video, showing Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor tossing a young man's phone in the air, has gone viral on social media, leading to angry reactions from people online.

The video, which later turned out to be part of an ad shoot, surfaced on social media on Friday and showed the young man trying to click a selfie with the "Brahmastra" star.

Can someone tell me if it’s an ad or real?#angryranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/9l0w3zAt82

After he fails to capture a picture with Kapoor despite two attempts, the actor asks the fan for his phone.

He then tosses it back in the air.

The video has now gone viral on social media, shared by many verified handles on Twitter along with the hashtag 'AngryRanbirKapoor'.

However, a section of the online users pointed out that the clip is part of an ad shoot for a smartphone company, which has Kapoor on board as a brand ambassador.

MUMBAI: A video, showing Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor tossing a young man's phone in the air, has gone viral on social media, leading to angry reactions from people online. The video, which later turned out to be part of an ad shoot, surfaced on social media on Friday and showed the young man trying to click a selfie with the "Brahmastra" star. Can someone tell me if it’s an ad or real?#angryranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/9l0w3zAt82 — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) January 27, 2023 After he fails to capture a picture with Kapoor despite two attempts, the actor asks the fan for his phone. He then tosses it back in the air. The video has now gone viral on social media, shared by many verified handles on Twitter along with the hashtag 'AngryRanbirKapoor'. However, a section of the online users pointed out that the clip is part of an ad shoot for a smartphone company, which has Kapoor on board as a brand ambassador.