Home Entertainment Hindi

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra gets married 

The 33-year-old fashion designer-actor shared the news on her official Instagram page and posted photos with Mishra, who has worked in movies such as "No One Killed Jessica" and "Bombay Velvet".

Published: 27th January 2023 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra. (Photo | Masaba Gupta Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra have tied the knot, the couple announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old fashion designer-actor shared the news on her official Instagram page and posted photos with Mishra, who has worked in movies such as "No One Killed Jessica" and "Bombay Velvet".

"Married my ocean of calm, this morning.

Here's to many many lifetimes of love,peace, stability & most importantly laughter.

And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!" Masaba Gupta wrote.

Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar, Konkona Sensharma and Ananya Panday, sent their best wishes to the newly-married couple.

In a follow-up post, Masaba Gupta posted a family photo with father, West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards and mother Neena Gupta.

"For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus," she wrote in the caption. Neena Gupta also shared the pictures on her Instagram.

Masaba Gupta with her family. (Photo | Masaba Gupta Instagram)

"My daughter got married today and the heart is filled with happiness, gratitude and love," she said.

Masaba Gupta was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. The couple got married in June 2015 and announced their separation in 2019.

Misra was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari. They divorced in 2013. Gupta and Misra's wedding was an intimate and private affair with immediate family.

The "Masaba Masaba" star wore a custom-made #RaniCore lehenga of House of Masaba with her mother's jewellery, while Misra sported a House of Masaba Barfi pink kurta and Pajama set with a bandi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Masaba Gupta Satyadeep Mishra Marriage Wedding
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp