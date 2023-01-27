Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra gets married 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra have tied the knot, the couple announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old fashion designer-actor shared the news on her official Instagram page and posted photos with Mishra, who has worked in movies such as "No One Killed Jessica" and "Bombay Velvet".

"Married my ocean of calm, this morning.

Here's to many many lifetimes of love,peace, stability & most importantly laughter.

And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!" Masaba Gupta wrote.

Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar, Konkona Sensharma and Ananya Panday, sent their best wishes to the newly-married couple.

In a follow-up post, Masaba Gupta posted a family photo with father, West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards and mother Neena Gupta.

"For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus," she wrote in the caption. Neena Gupta also shared the pictures on her Instagram.

Masaba Gupta with her family. (Photo | Masaba Gupta Instagram)

"My daughter got married today and the heart is filled with happiness, gratitude and love," she said.

Masaba Gupta was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. The couple got married in June 2015 and announced their separation in 2019.

Misra was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari. They divorced in 2013. Gupta and Misra's wedding was an intimate and private affair with immediate family.

The "Masaba Masaba" star wore a custom-made #RaniCore lehenga of House of Masaba with her mother's jewellery, while Misra sported a House of Masaba Barfi pink kurta and Pajama set with a bandi.

