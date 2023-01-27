Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Dutt to reunite with Arshad Warsi for a comedy

This film is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Sanjay Dutt.

Published: 27th January 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in their upcoming, untitled film poster (Photo | Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in their upcoming, untitled film poster (Photo | Instagram)

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

Munnabhai and Circuit are reuniting. Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase the first look from his upcoming yet untitled film with Arshad Warsi.

Announcing the film with a poster, the actor wrote: “Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother Arshad Warsi for yet another exciting movie... Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned!”

This film is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay and Arshad are famous for portraying iconic characters Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna and Sarkeshwar ‘Circuit’ Sharma in Rajkumar Hirani films Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Dutt Arshad Warsi
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp