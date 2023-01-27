Sanjay Dutt to reunite with Arshad Warsi for a comedy

Kartik Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

Munnabhai and Circuit are reuniting. Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase the first look from his upcoming yet untitled film with Arshad Warsi.

Announcing the film with a poster, the actor wrote: “Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother Arshad Warsi for yet another exciting movie... Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned!”

This film is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay and Arshad are famous for portraying iconic characters Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna and Sarkeshwar ‘Circuit’ Sharma in Rajkumar Hirani films Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006).

