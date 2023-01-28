Anupam Kher onboard Shivarajkumar’s 'Ghost'

By Express News Service

Century Star Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film Ghost boasts a stellar cast with veterans from other industries like Jayaram and Prashanth Narayan. The latest update is that veteran Hindi actor Anupam Kher is part of the film directed by Srini. Anupam, who has worked in Tamil, English, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries, is set to mark his Kannada debut with Ghost, which will release in multiple languages.

Billed as a heist thriller, the film is backed by Sandesh Productions. According to sources, Anupam is said to play a significant role in Ghost. He will join the sets in March, and details about his character will be revealed later, along with his first-look poster. On the other hand, Jayaram is said to play a special police officer.

Meanwhile, Aanand Audio Label has acquired Ghost’s audio rights. The motion poster is created by ASOO VFX (a Tehran-based company) with Monish and Rudresh Olamata. Ghost’s technical crew includes cinematographer Mahendra Simha and music composer Arjun Janya.

