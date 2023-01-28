'Juliet 2' to pave way for  prequel and sequel

By Express News Service

The teaser of Virat Gowda’s Juliet 2, was unveiled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar recently, and is currently streaming on the Aanand Audio channel. The makers are elated that it has garnered a million views within a couple of days of its release. The team now plans to release the trailer on February 14, and release the film in the same month. Interestingly, the film distribution rights has been bought by Reliance Entertainment studios, which will be releasing the film in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Billed to be an edge-of-the-seat-thriller, the plot revolves around Juliet, an independent girl who is close to her father and wishes to fulfil her dreams. However, she witnesses a dreadful incident that connects to her past. “The story revolves around the chaotic circle of vengeful attacks,” says the director, who also hints at making a prequel and a sequel. “I am simultaneously getting those scripts ready. I will reveal more details about it after the release of Juliet 2,” he adds.

Produced by Likith Koitan, under the PL Productions banner, the film also stars Ravi Kalabrahma, Srikant, Roy Badiger, Kush Acharya, and Radesh Shenoy in various roles. Juliet 2 has music scored by Sandeep Ballal and Rajath Rao. The background score is by Sachin Basrur and Shento Vato has handled the cinematography.

The teaser of Virat Gowda’s Juliet 2, was unveiled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar recently, and is currently streaming on the Aanand Audio channel. The makers are elated that it has garnered a million views within a couple of days of its release. The team now plans to release the trailer on February 14, and release the film in the same month. Interestingly, the film distribution rights has been bought by Reliance Entertainment studios, which will be releasing the film in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Billed to be an edge-of-the-seat-thriller, the plot revolves around Juliet, an independent girl who is close to her father and wishes to fulfil her dreams. However, she witnesses a dreadful incident that connects to her past. “The story revolves around the chaotic circle of vengeful attacks,” says the director, who also hints at making a prequel and a sequel. “I am simultaneously getting those scripts ready. I will reveal more details about it after the release of Juliet 2,” he adds. Produced by Likith Koitan, under the PL Productions banner, the film also stars Ravi Kalabrahma, Srikant, Roy Badiger, Kush Acharya, and Radesh Shenoy in various roles. Juliet 2 has music scored by Sandeep Ballal and Rajath Rao. The background score is by Sachin Basrur and Shento Vato has handled the cinematography.