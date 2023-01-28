Home Entertainment Hindi

'Pathaan' emerges as first film in 33 years to have houseful shows in Kashmir 

Mohammad Iqbal, an avid cinema viewer, said the last time he saw a houseful board outside a theatre was in 1989 when Sunny Deol's "Tridev" was released.

Published: 28th January 2023 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Pathaan

Housefull board infront of INOX in Kashmir (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: People of Kashmir are queuing up to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan", making it the first film to have houseful shows in 33 years in the Valley.

The cinema halls reopened in Kashmir last year after being shut for three decades due to threats and attacks by militants.

Vikas Dhar, owner of Kashmir's only multiplex theatre, said all the shows of the spy thriller were houseful on the first day of its release on Wednesday.

