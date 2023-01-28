'Pathaan' emerges as first film in 33 years to have houseful shows in Kashmir 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: People of Kashmir are queuing up to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan", making it the first film to have houseful shows in 33 years in the Valley.

The cinema halls reopened in Kashmir last year after being shut for three decades due to threats and attacks by militants.

Vikas Dhar, owner of Kashmir's only multiplex theatre, said all the shows of the spy thriller were houseful on the first day of its release on Wednesday.

Today, with #Pathaan frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured #HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years! Thank you #ShahRukhKhan

