Actor Jyotika wraps filming for Rajkummar Rao's 'Sri'

Published: 30th January 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Actor Jyotika is returning to Hindi cinema with Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film, Sri, a biopic on the blind industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Now, the actor took to social media to announce that she has wrapped her portions of Sri.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Sri is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Talking about her experiences working in the film, Jyotika wrote, “Wrapped up my portions for Sri with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with... Thank u Tushaar n Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj... What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is.... GROWTH.”

Backed by T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Sri also features Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.

