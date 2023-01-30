Kareena Kapoor to play a character inspired by 'Mare of Easttown' in Hansal Mehta’s next 

By Express News Service

Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up the shoot of Hansal Mehta’s next, reportedly titled The Buckingham Murders.

The film marks her debut as a producer along with Ekta Kapoor. “I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that,” Kareena told Variety. “It’s the first time that I’ve dabbled in that.”

The actress added that the film is 80 per cent shot in English and 20 per cent in Hindi. It was extensively filmed in the UK.

“I speak fluently in Hindi and I think also in Hindi because that’s been what I’ve been doing all my life,” she added. “When you’re thinking in Hindi, but speaking in English, it was actually a difficult task to do because it was the reverse situation for the first time.”

“I never really thought that I would be a producer. But when I heard this subject, and the fact that it’s very different to a regular Hindi movie… it’s a very different, take to things. So I thought that will be really nice and different,” she said.

“And when Ektaa and Hansal told me that, ‘since you love the script so much, why don’t you come on board as a creative producer as well, and take some calls as to what you think also and give your name to it’ – after much thought, I thought that if I love something so much, and this is a character that I wanted to play, I think it’s fun to do it. It’s the first time. I don’t know if I’ll repeatedly do it. But let’s see.”

The project will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Hansal Mehta. Ekta and Kareena Kapoor Khan previously teamed up on the comedy, Veeri Di Wedding in 2018.

