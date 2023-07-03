Actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri complete filming for 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri have finished shooting for Anand Tiwari's "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam".

Actor Neha Dhupia, who also stars in the Dharma Productions project, shared the update on her official Instagram page on Monday.

"It's a wrap !!!!!! See you at movies #meremehboobmeresanam @anandntiwari @bindraamritpal @vickykaushal09 @tripti_dimri @ammyvirk @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @angadbedi @angira @sunsunnykhez," Dhupia captioned the picture from the wrap party.

"Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam" also stars Ammy Virk.

Details about the upcoming film's plot are currently under wraps.

It marks the second collaboration for Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut "Love per Square Foot" (2018).

