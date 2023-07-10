Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | 'Jawan's action-packed prevue is out: Shah Rukh Khan is badass, bold and bald

SRK is seen in various avatars: lean and cleanshaven, bald, and completely mummified in white ribbons.

Published: 10th July 2023 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in 'Jawan'

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in 'Jawan'. (Trailer grabs)

By Express News Service

The prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming actioner Jawan was unveiled on Monday. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani amongst others. It also has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

The 2-minute-13-second-long prevue opens with different shots of people running in a frenzy, in a village and then at a metro station. Then there are several glimpses of scenes and song sequences inlcuding one of an infant being raised up in the air (hello, 'Baahubali') amidst a sea of white saree-clad women, 

SRK's voiceover then ensues, “Who am I? Who am I not? I don’t know.” We see glimpses of SRK --- him sitting atop a guarded truck and spying with binoculars, making a grand entry in khakis, leading a battalion in camouflage, and supporting himself on a rifle as he sits donning a grey mask that covers half his face. “Ready?” he asks.

We get glimpses of other characters, too. Nayanthara is seen as a cop, Vijay Sethupathi is shown intensely training on a punching bag (he reportedly plays the villain), and Sanya Malhotra is seen filling up a syringe. 

Deepika Padukone is seen fighting men in a saree.

Almost all of the other women in the cast (including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Grammy-nominated singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya) are shown wielding guns and rifles.

The prevue is action-packed with guns blazing, fistfights atop trucks, soaring bikes, and backflips.

SRK is seen in various avatars: lean and cleanshaven, bald, and completely mummified in white ribbons.

Jawan's prevue also shows the actor owning his bald look while dancing inside a metro train to an old Hindi number.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan, Jawan’s music is by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film is slated to be released on September 7.

(With additional inputs from online desk)

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

