'Jawan' prevue: SRK dances to romantic songs from 1960s films across languages

"Jawan", billed as a pan-India film, is directed by Atlee, a prominent name in Tamil cinema with blockbusters such as "Theri" and "Mersal" to his credit.

Published: 14th July 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Jawan

A screengrab from the Hindi prevue of the movie 'Jawan' (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The mood is the same, but the song is different.

Hoping to strike a chord with different audiences, the end sequence of the 'prevue' of 'Jawan' that has Shah Rukh Khan dancing in the aisles of a metro train has been carefully customised - "Bekarar Karke" for the Hindi version, "Pattu Padava" for the Tamil one and "Ee Mounam, Ee Bidiyam" for Telugu audiences.

All three songs are from the 1960s, shot in black and white on the top stars of the day and take viewers down nostalgia lane.

The movie's 'prevue', as the makers dubbed the 2.12-minute clip, was released earlier this week on social media.

The 'prevue' of "Jawan" ends with a bald Shah Rukh moving rhythmically to "Beqarar Karke Humein", a romantic number from the 1962 movie "Bees Saal Baad" sung by Hemant Kumar.

Filmed on Biswajeet and Waheeda Rehman, the song shows the hero following the heroine in an attempt to woo her as they walk around a picturesque landscape.

The Tamil 'prevue' ends with the star shaking a leg to "Paattu Padava" ("Shall I Sing For You?") from the 1961 Tamil film "Thennilavu".

The song, playback by A M Rajah, features Gemini Ganesan -- Tamil cinema's 'king of romance' -- and Vyjayanthimala.

The video of "Pattu Padava", with a rhythm very similar to that of "Beqarar Karke Humein", shows the hero seeking the attention of his beloved.

In the Telugu version, the song is "Ee Mounam, Ee Bidiyam" ("This Silence, This Modesty"), sung by Ghantasala and P Susheela, from the 1964 movie "Doctor Chakravarty".

On screen are Telugu cinema icons Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Krishna Kumari in which their characters express their love towards each other by praising qualities like "silence" and "modesty".

Besides Shah Rukh, 'Jawan' features Tamil cinema superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It will hit the screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ALSO READ | Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan shares a spine-shocking glimpse 

The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The filmmakers have billed "Jawan" to be "a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society".

