Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif-starrer slated for December

By Express News Service

Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Merry Christmas, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif now has a release date. Making the date announcement, Vijay posted a new poster of the film on his Twitter account.

The poster, which looks like it is from a Vijay Anand film, features the actor along with Kaif. A kaali-peeli taxi along with Mumbai’s iconic cinema hall Regal can also be seen in the poster. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year. “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023,” he captioned the post.

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, Tamil and Hindi, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also be seen in cameos. The film will also introduce Pari, a child actor.

Film director Sriram Raghavan is known for his hit films. He has previously helmed films like Andhadhun, Badlapur and Agent Vinod that were critically praised. Known for his brand of unique thrillers, this is his first collaboration with Kaif and Sethupathi. Merry Christmas is produced

by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg.

