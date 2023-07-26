Prime Videos series 'Made in Heaven' S2 gets a release date

By Express News Service

The much-awaited second season of Prime Videos' drama series Made in Heaven will premiere on August 10. The streamer announced the news on Wednesday.

According to a press release, The show, "set in New Delhi, brings to life the magnificence of the Great Indian weddings of the city. The new season will delve deeper into the lives of its characters, who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways.

As seen in the first season, the new season will also feature a host of cameos whilst taking forward the nuanced narrative on various social prejudices. Season Two will reveal the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings."

The series stars an ensemble cast, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. The upcoming season will also feature new cast additions, including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the upcoming season comprises of 7-episodes.

Speaking about the show, the creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti said, “Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning, and we are very proud of that. The second season of Made In Heaven delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

