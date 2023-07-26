Home Entertainment Hindi

Prime Videos series 'Made in Heaven' S2 gets a release date

The upcoming season will also feature new cast additions, including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. 

Published: 26th July 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Trailer poster of the Prime Video drama series 'Made in Heaven' S2. (Photo | YouTube)

Trailer poster of the Prime Video drama series 'Made in Heaven' S2. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

The much-awaited second season of Prime Videos' drama series Made in Heaven will premiere on August 10. The streamer announced the news on Wednesday. 

According to a press release, The show, "set in New Delhi, brings to life the magnificence of the Great Indian weddings of the city. The new season will delve deeper into the lives of its characters, who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways.

As seen in the first season, the new season will also feature a host of cameos whilst taking forward the nuanced narrative on various social prejudices. Season Two will reveal the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings." 

The series stars an ensemble cast, including  Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. The upcoming season will also feature new cast additions, including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. 

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the upcoming season comprises of  7-episodes.

Speaking about the show, the creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti said, “Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning, and we are very proud of that. The second season of Made In Heaven delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Video Made in Heaven Season 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp