Home Entertainment Hindi

Jewish org asks Prime Video to take down 'Bawaal', says Auschwitz not a metaphor

The film features 'scenes in which the protagonists enter a gas chamber in Auschwitz and are suffocated while wearing striped clothing', the Simon Wiesenthal Centre said in a statement.

Published: 28th July 2023 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' is in the eye of the proverbial storm for using the Holocaust to tell a story of marital discord with a prominent Jewish rights organisation slamming it for 'banal trivialization' of the suffering of millions and asking Prime Video to take down the movie.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, criticised the film for 'outlandish abuse of the Nazi Holocaust as a plot device'.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari of 'Dangal' fame, 'Bawaal' follows a high school history teacher Ajay Dixit (Dhawan) and his wife Nisha (Jahnvi Kapoor) as they go on a Europe tour where they visit prominent World War 2 sites, including Auschwitz and Anne Frank's home in Amsterdam.

The film, which tracks how the couple resolves their differences, goes into graphic recall of the Holocaust in several scenes.

The film features 'scenes in which the protagonists enter a gas chamber in Auschwitz and are suffocated while wearing striped clothing', the Simon Wiesenthal Centre said in a statement released earlier this week.

Hitler is used as a metaphor in the movie for human greed, with the main protagonist, saying to his wife: 'We're all a little like Hitler, aren't we'?" Auschwitz is not a metaphor. It is a quintessential example of man's capacity for evil", said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, SWC Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action.

"By having the protagonist in this movie declare that Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz', Nitesh Tiwari, trivialises and demeans the memory of 6 million murdered Jews and millions of others who suffered at the hands of Hitler's genocidal regime," Cooper said.

If the filmmaker's goal was to gain PR for the movie by reportedly filming a fantasy sequence at the Nazi death camp, he has succeeded, he added.

"Amazon Prime should stop monetising 'Bawaal' by immediately removing this banal trivialization of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust," he said in the statement.

PTI reached out to Prime Video and Tiwari for comment but they did not respond.

Ahead of the film's release on Prime Video on July 21, Tiwari told PTI that he had tried to incorporate chapters from history that contribute to the arc of the film's lead characters.

"I've kept the incidents and events, which kind of play an important role in the arc of the characters and their relationships in the movie. Every incident has been carefully chosen. World War 2 is humongous, there is so much to say," the filmmaker said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Bawaal Jewish rights organisation Prime Video 'Dangal Nitesh Tiwari
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp