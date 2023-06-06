Netflix announces 'Lust Stories 2'; Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah, and Vijay Varma to star 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday announced the second edition of its acclaimed film anthology "Lust Stories", starring Amruta Shubhash, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

The project consists of four shorts, which will be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

According to a press release issued by Netflix, "Lust Stories 2" is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua along with the streamer.

Screwvala of RSVP said the banner is proud to bring the second edition of the Emmy Nominated anthology to the audiences.

"We have seen all our films that we have done with Netflix like 'Mission Majnu', 'Lust Stories', 'Paava Kadhaigal', 'Raat Akeli Hai' and 'Dhamaka', being recognised and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for 'Lust Stories 2'.

"Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua once again on this much loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can't wait for our audiences to see the film," the producer said in a statement.

Netflix also released the teaser of "Lust Stories 2" on social media.

Dua, founder and CEO of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, said the company is excited to take the "Lust Stories" franchise forward.

"After the resounding success of 'Lust Stories', we are so excited to come back with 'Lust Stories 2'! As we once again collaborate with RSVP and Netflix our goal always is to support unique voices and showcase diverse and new stories with each project.

We are extremely excited to be working with such a talented cast and prolific filmmakers like Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma," she said.

The inaugural season of "Lust Stories" premiered on Netflix in 2018.

"The critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated anthology 'Lust Stories' returns with four new, captivating stories from some of the most credible directors in the industry.

"The first franchise ignited meaningful conversations and the second anthology has even more bold, diverse and progressive stories from different parts of India.

'Lust Stories 2' showcases filmmaking at its best and we look forward to presenting the new films to our audiences," added Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, director, Original Films, Netflix India.

