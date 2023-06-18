Home Entertainment Hindi

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar becomes first contestant to be evicted from show 

While the viewers will get to see the entire story in today’s episode, this is likely the quickest elimination in Bigg Boss history, occurring in just 24 hours.

Bigg Boss OTT 2's 12th contestant, Puneet Superstar aka Lord Puneet. (Photo | Jio Cinema Instagram)

The first episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finally premiered on Saturday, June 17 as celebrations kicked off with Salman Khan's performance. Within a few hours after the show went on the floor, one of the contestants, social media influencer Puneet Kumar, popularly known as Puneet Superstar got evicted from the show due to his antics. 

Puneet Superstar was the 12th contestant to enter the show after a lot of grilling by the panelists as well as Salman Khan owing to his public image. Also known as Lord Puneet, the influencer rose to fame when a video of him yelling curses on the back of a motorcycle went viral. Thus, he gained a cult of followers because of his quirky, funny and down-to-earth demeanour.

Once inside the house, Puneet smeared toothpaste all over himself which warranted a warning from the Bigg Boss himself. Salman warned Puneet not to put anything on his face and to avoid spilling disinfectant on himself. The most recent information is that he has been voted out of the show. 

Reports from other media houses such as India Today and News18 say that the other competitors on the show voted to have him kicked out of the house last night. 

These are some of the other participants in the show:

Falaq Naaz: The actor has worked in the Tv serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' where she played the role of Sweety. However, she gained popularity and recognition for her role as Jhanvi Bhardwaj in the TV serial 'Sasural Simar Ka' which aired from 2011 to 2016.

Jiya Shankar: An Indian TV actor known for her work in the TV series 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi' as Isha Jaisinghania which aired from 2017 to 2019.

Cyrus Broacha: TV anchor and comedian Cyrus Broacha performed on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' songs before entering the Big Brother house. On the Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage, he performed the 'lungi dance' with Salman Khan.

Jad Hadid: A Lebanon model and he rocked the stage with a powerful dance performance.

Aaliya Siddiqui: The ex-wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, entered as the 8th contestant with a strong impression, stating that she is here to show the world who she truly is and to clean up her image. She openly discussed Nawaz and claims to be supportive. She also claimed to be taking both of their children to Paris.

Avinash Sachdev: The TV actor gave a powerful performance on stage. He is best known for his role in the serial 'Choti Bahu.'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will air from 9 pm on the JioCinema app and can be watched online for free.

