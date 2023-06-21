Home Entertainment Hindi

Rapper Honey Singh approaches police over death threats from Goldy Brar

The singer also met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday and sought security. It was learnt that the rapper had received threats over phone calls and voice notes.

Published: 21st June 2023 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Honey Singh (Photo | Instagram)

Singer, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police after he allegedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Brar.

The singer also met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday and sought security. It was learnt that the rapper had received threats over phone calls and voice notes.

"I have received phone calls from persons claiming to be Goldy Brar and his gang members. The calls were also received by my staff. I have requested Commissioner Saab to provide me security and investigate the matter," Singh told reporters.

"All the evidence and records regarding the calls and threats have been submitted to the police," he said.

Punjab-origin Satinderjit Singh Brar, nicknamed as Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind in the killing of famed singer Sidhu Moosewala and an affiliate of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, has been listed among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives in the country.

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, Brar's name figured in the 'Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Programme'. However, there is no reward on Brar.

He reached Canada on a student visa in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yo Yo Honey Singh Delhi Police Goldy Brar death threats
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp