WATCH | 'Lust Stories 2' trailer starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol and others out

By ANI

MUMBAI: Finally, the trailer of the much anticipated second edition of the International Emmy-nominated anthology 'Lust Stories 2' is out.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia treated fans to a trailer.

Sharing the trailer, she wrote, "How much lust is 2 much lust? Find out for yourself, because #LustStories2 is coming on 29th June, only on Netflix! #LustStories2OnNetflix."

It is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

The show stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra.

Apart from the star cast what caught the attention was the chemistry between Tamannaah and Vijay.

The new season showcases multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.

How much lust is 2 much lust? Find out for yourself, because #LustStories2 is coming on 29th June, only on @NetflixIndia! #LustStories2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/CwHCxn1Ns6 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 21, 2023

The trailer has Neena Gupta who is playing a role of a grandmother comparing one's body to Mount Fuji, where lust erupts like a volcano. She also suggests her granddaughter Mrunal Thakur sleep with her prospective husband as a 'test drive.'

The video also gives a glimpse of Kajol's intense avatar. The character played by Kajol believes her husband (Kumud Mishra) has feelings for their housekeeper.

At the end of the trailer, Vijay Varma's character is seen breaking into the house of his former love played by Tamannah but she refuses to sleep with him because he's married.

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, 'Lust Stories 2' is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

Speaking on the second anthology of 'Lust Stories' R Balki said in a statement, "Lust is natural and most important in a relationship. It's critical for all to recognise it. I wanted to create a lust story that a family can watch together. Why should a story of lust always make for exciting solo viewing and be uncomfortable for family viewing when families are created by love and lust? Neena Gupta, Mrunal and Angad have brought to life this simple, hilarious tale in the most charming way possible. Having partners like Netflix, RSVP and Flying Unicorn trust me to create a film for this reputed anthology has been immensely gratifying. I hope it's a story that will resonate with people."

Konkona Sen Sharma also shared her thoughts, "There is something exhilarating about a woman getting her rightly deserved freedom and taking control of her life and this is exactly what I wanted to showcase in my anthology for Lust Stories 2. I was quite thrilled and excited when I was approached by RSVP, Flying Unicorn and Netlfix to do this project. Lust for me, like many, is a forbidden topic and I wanted to break away from the norm which was only possible because of my wonderful co-writer Pooja Tolani. I couldn't have asked for a better cast than Amruta and Tillotama, who worked so in sync with each other!"

Adding on to that, Sujoy Ghosh said, "This time Lust Stories are all about the different shades of lust. I am so glad that RSVP, Flying Unicorn and Netflix brought this opportunity to me, and that our lust story will be watched by audiences in 190 countries. Tamannah and Vijay brought the film to life just as I had imagined it, and I am hoping audiences will enjoy seeing their chemistry on screen."

"When Netflix, Ronnie and Ashi approached me to be a part of their Emmy Nominated anthology Lust Stories, it was an immediate yes for me. It was truly an exceptional experience to work with actors like Kajol and Kumud Mishra to bring this complex and edgy vision of lust to the audiences. Lust has multiple shades and this film of mine depicts the lust for power and ambition," Amit Ravindernath Sharma said.

