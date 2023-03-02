Bhushan Kumar announces 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan are set to reunite for the third installment of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", production banner T-Series announced on Wednesday.

The horror comedy, billed as a "family entertainer", will be released in theatres on Diwali next year.

"After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of 'haveli' will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise," the makers said in a press note.

T-Series also shared a teaser announcement where Aryan's character says in Hindi, 'Did you think the story was over. Doors are shut so that they can be opened one day.' The scene then cuts to Aryan sitting on a rocking chair in a dark room and singing 'Aami je tomar'.

"'Main atmaon se sirf baat nahi karta. Aatmaen mere andar aa bhi jaati hain'" (I just don't talk to spirits, sometimes they possess me too)," his character teases.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Directed by Bazmee, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022 amassing over Rs 250 crore in box office collection. It starred Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

MUMBAI: Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan are set to reunite for the third installment of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", production banner T-Series announced on Wednesday. The horror comedy, billed as a "family entertainer", will be released in theatres on Diwali next year. "After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of 'haveli' will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise," the makers said in a press note.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); T-Series also shared a teaser announcement where Aryan's character says in Hindi, 'Did you think the story was over. Doors are shut so that they can be opened one day.' The scene then cuts to Aryan sitting on a rocking chair in a dark room and singing 'Aami je tomar'. "'Main atmaon se sirf baat nahi karta. Aatmaen mere andar aa bhi jaati hain'" (I just don't talk to spirits, sometimes they possess me too)," his character teases. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Bazmee, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022 amassing over Rs 250 crore in box office collection. It starred Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.