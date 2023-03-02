Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, AP Dhillon to perform at Women's Premier League 2023 opening ceremony
Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to mark their presence at the opening ceremony of WPL 2023 on March 4.
Published: 02nd March 2023 03:20 PM | Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 03:20 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Cricket and Bollywood are two of the most discussed topics in India. They usually go hand in hand. As Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to begin on March 4, the organisers have made sure to add a "filmy touch" to it.
Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to mark their presence at the opening ceremony of WPL 2023.
A star studded line-up
D.Y.Patil Stadium will be set for an evening of glitz and glamour