Naseeruddin Shah a masterclass: Rasika Dugal

By Express News Service

Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal recently starred in a short film, The Broken Table. Directed by Chintan Sarda, the film, which was released on the Large Short Films YouTube page, is a tale of love and individual identity.

This is the second time Naseeruddin and Rasika have come together. Previously, they have collaborated on the 2022 short The Miniaturist of Junagadh.

Rasika plays a budding psychologist and a young caregiver in The Broken Table. Talking about people’s response to the film, she said, “I am delighted that this simple yet unusual story about love and acceptance is resonating with people.

I am always intrigued by the precision required for storytelling in the short film format. And I am happy that there is a wide audience for short films.”



Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal recently starred in a short film, The Broken Table. Directed by Chintan Sarda, the film, which was released on the Large Short Films YouTube page, is a tale of love and individual identity. This is the second time Naseeruddin and Rasika have come together. Previously, they have collaborated on the 2022 short The Miniaturist of Junagadh. Rasika plays a budding psychologist and a young caregiver in The Broken Table. Talking about people’s response to the film, she said, “I am delighted that this simple yet unusual story about love and acceptance is resonating with people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); I am always intrigued by the precision required for storytelling in the short film format. And I am happy that there is a wide audience for short films.”