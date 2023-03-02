Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F to bring inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla through 'SRI'

The new project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. The film slated to release on September, 15, 2023.

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajkummar Rao (File photo)

Actor Rajkummar Rao (File photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F who are gearing up to inspire the audience with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla, titled 'SRI', on Thursday, makers unveiled the release date of the film.

Taking to his Instagram, Rajkummar treated fans with the new announcement related to the movie. Sharing a short clip with the release date, he wrote, "The inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla #SRI all set to release 15th September 2023!."

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao will be seen essaying the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Helmed by 'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic stars Rajkumar Rao, Sharad Kelkar and south actor Jyothika in the lead roles and is based on the life of industrialist Srikant Bholla, who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

Srikanth has faced immense opposition and struggle early in life right from his birth to fighting a long-standing legal battle with the state after class 10 to opt science stream. However, Srikanth always had bigger dreams, he not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colours but also managed to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

The new project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. The film slated to release on September, 15, 2023.

Apart from this film, Rajkummar will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi'. He also has 'Bheed' with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 24 March 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RajKummar Rao Alaya F SRI
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp