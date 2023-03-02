Sushmita Sen says she underwent angioplasty after suffering heart attack 

By Agencies

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday said she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty.

In an Instagram post, the "Aarya" actor said the cardiologist inserted a stent in her heart during the surgery.

"'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most' (Wise words by my father @sensubir).

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. Stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'," Sen, 47, wrote.

Photo | Instagram

The former Miss Universe said there are a lot of people to thank for their "timely aid & constructive action", something she will reserve for another social media post.

"This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond! #godisgreat," she added.

Soon after she broke the news on social media, her fans and well-wishers swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and get well-soon messages for the 'Biwi No. 1' actor.

"OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now! Much love to you always," a fan wrote.

Another user wrote, "Glad to know you're doing better, wishing you a very speedy recovery, See you super soon mumma.."

Actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "Omg... sending you love and light... I know both you and your heart will be stronger than eve."

A fan commented, "Omg what a news, look after yourself. You are an inspiration to millions love and light."

On the work front, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'.

Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series "Aarya". She was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014.

