Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushmita Sen says she underwent angioplasty after suffering heart attack 

Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series "Aarya". She was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014.

Published: 02nd March 2023 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sushmita Sen

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen (Photo | EPS)

By Agencies

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday said she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty.

In an Instagram post, the "Aarya" actor said the cardiologist inserted a stent in her heart during the surgery.

"'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most' (Wise words by my father @sensubir).

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. Stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'," Sen, 47, wrote.

Photo | Instagram

The former Miss Universe said there are a lot of people to thank for their "timely aid & constructive action", something she will reserve for another social media post.

"This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond! #godisgreat," she added.

Soon after she broke the news on social media, her fans and well-wishers swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and get well-soon messages for the 'Biwi No. 1' actor.

"OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now! Much love to you always," a fan wrote.

Another user wrote, "Glad to know you're doing better, wishing you a very speedy recovery, See you super soon mumma.."

Actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "Omg... sending you love and light... I know both you and your heart will be stronger than eve."

A fan commented, "Omg what a news, look after yourself. You are an inspiration to millions love and light."

On the work front, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'.

Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series "Aarya". She was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushmita Sen heart attack 
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp