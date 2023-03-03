Deepika Padukone to be one of the presenters at Oscars 2023

By ANI

MUMBAI: It's a proud moment for India as Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023.

On Thursday night, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a post with the names of all the presenters.

The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Sharing the post, the actress simply wrote, "#oscars#oscars95."

ALSO READ | 'Couldn't have asked for more': Deepika after unveiling FIFA World Cup trophy

(Photo | Deepika Padukone @ Instagram)

In no time, netizens flooded Deepika's comment section with congratulatory wishes.

"Can't wait to watch you Deepu," actress Neha Dhupia commented.

"Boom," Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone commented.

Deepika's husband Ranveer dropped clapping emojis in the comment section.

(Photo | Deepika Padukone @ Instagram)

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre.

It's a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

ALSO READ | Oscar Predictions: Will 'Everything' take everything?

RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

MUMBAI: It's a proud moment for India as Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023. On Thursday night, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a post with the names of all the presenters. The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sharing the post, the actress simply wrote, "#oscars#oscars95." ALSO READ | 'Couldn't have asked for more': Deepika after unveiling FIFA World Cup trophy (Photo | Deepika Padukone @ Instagram) In no time, netizens flooded Deepika's comment section with congratulatory wishes. "Can't wait to watch you Deepu," actress Neha Dhupia commented. "Boom," Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone commented. Deepika's husband Ranveer dropped clapping emojis in the comment section. (Photo | Deepika Padukone @ Instagram) The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. It's a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations. ALSO READ | Oscar Predictions: Will 'Everything' take everything? RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.