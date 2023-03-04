Home Entertainment Hindi

Kapil Sharma opens up about his initial hesitation to take up 'Zwigato'

Kapil mentioned that he thought it would be difficult for the audience to visualise him in a serious role as he is known for his humour and comic image.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' directed by Nandita Das.

A still from Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' directed by Nandita Das. (File photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Kapil Sharma's Zwigato will hit the theatres on March 17. Ahead of the release, speaking about the film, he said that the was initially sceptical about his role. 

He noted that the film was a moving drama and he is a comedian. He is known for his humour and comic image through his TV show for the last two decades. 

In conversation with IANS, he said, "I was approached by Nandita ma'am for the film and I loved the story but I was quite aware that if you're a comedian then the audience doesn't take you very seriously when you play a dramatic role."

He added that he thought it would be difficult for the audience to visualise him in a serious role. He also said that his experience as a theatre actor helped him navigate through the film. 

What eventually helped him navigate through this character was his background as a theatre actor. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the film is directed by Nandita Das. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

