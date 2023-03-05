Home Entertainment Hindi

Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor join two-time MTV EMA winner Martin Garrix on stage

In Hyderabad, he was joined on stage by Allu Arjun and even grooved to 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Published: 05th March 2023 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ranbir Kapoor (L) and Allu Arjun (R) with DJ Martin Garrix.

Ranbir Kapoor (L) and Allu Arjun (R) with DJ Martin Garrix. (Photo | Martin Garrix Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Martin Garrix was joined on stage by Indian cinema stars Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor recently on two separate occasions. The two-time MTV EMA winner is touring Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi and Ahmedabad.

In Hyderabad, he was joined on stage by Allu Arjun and even grooved to 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Allu Arjun said, "Martin Garrix is such a cool talented guy and it was amazing to go up on stage with him and share all that love with the audience."

Martin said, "India is one of my favourite countries to perform at and it's good to finally return and party with all my fans. It was great to have Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor join me on stage. There is no place like India. We have done some of the craziest shows here and I'm so proud that we get to do this big tour now."

In Bengaluru, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor took to the stage to perform alongside the DJ. The film star, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', was seen sharing a warm hug with Garrix as soon as he appeared on stage.

Ranbir Kapoor said on stage: "Let's hear it for the greatest DJ music producer Martin Garrix. I just got to say one thing guys, stay positive, stay humble, be in love, be high on life. Put on your phones, let's do this together."

Garrix was also seen folding his hands and thanking Ranbir on stage like a true humble superstar and also talked about how Kapoor had a new movie releasing that they were celebrating together.

After a successful run in the region in the year 2018, this marks Martin Garrix's 6th visit to India with the Sunburn tour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Martin Garrix Allu Arjun Ranbir Kapoor
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp