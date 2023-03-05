Home Entertainment Hindi

'Pathaan' becomes all-time number one Hindi film in India 

The movie, a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years was released on January 25 to great hype and record advance bookings.

Published: 05th March 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Pathaan'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" has become the all-time number one Hindi film in India by raising Rs 1028 crore worldwide since its release in January, said Yash Raj Films (YRF).

According to the studio, the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.07 crore nett in India (Hindi 1.05 crore, all dubbed versions 0.02 crore) on its sixth Friday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1028 crore (India gross: 641.50 crore, overseas: 386.50 crore)" YRF said in a press note.

The movie, a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years was released on January 25 to great hype and record advance bookings.

"It feels incredible that 'Pathaan' is now the number one Hindi film in India today! The love and appreciation that has been showered on 'Pathaan' by audiences are historic and it shows in the box office result.

As a director, I'm proud that I made a film that has entertained people globally," Anand said in a statement.

The new milestone comes days after "Pathaan" became the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema in its initial run.

"Dangal" is the highest-grossing Indian film with reported earnings of around Rs 2,000 crore.

In its initial run or phase one of the releases, the Aamir Khan-starrer earned over Rs 700 crore.

In its second phase, when it was released in theatres in China, the film's box office crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide gross.

Other Indian films that crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office include "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", "RRR" and "K.G.F: Chapter 2".

'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is an important step in YRF's spy franchise where characters from different films will cross paths at some point.

The film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp