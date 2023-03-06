Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib injury on Project K's sets, returns to Mumbai home

The actor has cancelled all shoots to take time to recover from the injury.

Published: 06th March 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bachchan-KIFF

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan speaks during inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan got injured while shooting for an action sequence in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Project K. As per reports, the actor suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage. He eventually underwent a CT scan and returned to Mumbai a few hours post the incident.

The actor has cancelled all shoots to take time to recover from the injury. Reportedly, it will take him weeks before he can go back on sets. Sharing an update with his fans via his blog, the actor wrote, "It's painful while breathing and making movement. So, work has been postponed for the moment.”

He added that he will not be able to greet fans outside Jalsa this evening, "I won't be able to meet my well-wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So, do not come and inform as many people as you can," he said before concluding with, "Rest all is well".

This is not the first health scare on Project K’s sets. Earlier, the film’s lead actress Deepika Padukone had been rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness. Prior to this, Deepika was taken to the hospital for a checkup after she complained of an increased heart rate on the sets.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan to headline courtroom thriller 'Section 84'

Apart from Deepika and Amitabh, the film also stars Prabhas and Disha Patani. Project K has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It is set in a futuristic world and deals with the aftermath of war. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and backed by Vyjayanthi Films.

In 1982, Bachchan had a near-fatal intestinal injury while filming a fight scene with co-actor Puneet Issar on the set of Manmohan Desai's film Coolie. He remained critically ill in a Mumbai hospital for many months. He had also suffered a back and shoulder injury while filming intense action sequences for the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Project K Deepika Padukone Amitabh Bachchan injured
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp