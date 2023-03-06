Home Entertainment Hindi

Rahman calls for 'world-class safety standards on Indian sets' after son Ameen escapes accident

The Oscar winner said the investigation is underway into the incident by the insurance company and production house.

Published: 06th March 2023 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

AR Ameen escaped a major accident on a set location in Mumbai.

AR Ameen escaped a major accident on a set location in Mumbai. (Photos | AR Ameen Instagram)

By PTI

CHENNAI: After his son-singer, AR Ameen escaped a major accident on a set location in Mumbai last week, music composer AR Rahman has appealed for better safety standards across Indian productions.

On Sunday, 20-year-old Ameen said in an Instagram post that he and his team were shooting for a song when the "whole truss and chandeliers" that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while the singer was in the middle of the spot.

In a statement, Rahman said it was a miracle that no one was injured.

"A few days back my son AR Ameen and his styling team escaped a potentially fatal disaster. Miraculously Alhamdulillah (by the Grace of God) there were no injuries after the accident at Film City, Mumbai. As we grow, we need to have a movement towards world-class safety standards on Indian sets and locations," the music director said.

"We are all quite shaken and are awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident by the insurance company as well as the production company Goodfellas Studios," the 56-year-old added in the statement.

Ameen had shared pictures from the damaged set and detailed the horrific incident in his post. The singer further wrote he is safe now, but he and his team are "shell-shocked".

"I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera." 

"The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma," he had said.

Ameen made his singing debut with the Tamil film "O Kadhal Kanmani", whose music was composed by his father. He has since sung in several Indian languages.

