WWE Champion The Great Khali is making his South Indian film debut with Kendada Seragu  

The director further added that with Khali in the picture, the scope of the film has only gotten bigger.

The Great Khali with director Rocky Somli.

By Express News Service

Rocky Somli’s upcoming directorial, Kendada Seragu, is a sports drama based on Kushti (wrestling). The film is based on an original novel penned by the director. It was earlier reported that the film stars Malashree as a police commissioner and Bhoomi Sheety as a wrestler. Now, the cast only gets bigger with wrestler-turned- actor, Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali marking his south Indian debut with this film. The director says he was keen on bringing an original wrestler, and that’s when he decided to bring the world-renowned, Indian-origin WWE champion on board.

“I was looking for an artist who could do justice to the role of a wrestler and even envisioned a few actors in that role, but I realised the character needed some authenticity, and when Khali, who is both a wrestler and an actor, came to my mind, I approached him immediately,” says Rocky.

The director further added that with Khali in the picture, the scope of the film has only gotten bigger. The Great Khali has appeared in Hollywood and Bollywood films like The Longest Yard, Get Smart, and Kushti.

Talking about The Great Khali’s role in the film, the director says, “Khali will play a role of a coach, and a Kannadiga.  He has a prominent role and will appear  in major portions of the film.” He further added, “We are filming the portions with Khali from April, and we are also planning to shoot a wrestling sequence with him.”  Kendada Seragu is currently in the post-production stage.

The film has music by Veeresh Khambli and cinematography by Vipin V Raj. Made by Sri Muttu Talkies and SK Productions, Kendada Seragu also stars Sindhu Loknath in a cameo as a writer, along with Yash Shetty, Vardan, Shobhita, Pratima, Basu Hiremath, and Harish in pivotal roles.

