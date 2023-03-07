Home Entertainment Hindi

Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Gaslight' to release on Disney+Hotstar on March 31

Directed by Pavan Kripalani of "Phobia" fame, the film will release on March 31, 2023 exclusively on the streamer.

Published: 07th March 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sara Ali Khan

Actor Sara Ali Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh starrer "Gaslight", a high-octane suspense thriller, will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 31.

It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd, and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment.

Directed by Pavan Kripalani of "Phobia" fame, the film will release on March 31, 2023 exclusively on the streamer.

"Gaslight will change the narrative of thrillers in Bollywood. The pairing too is unusual and novel. Sara will be seen in a different avatar for the first time ever, her fans are in for a surprise," Taurani, Producer, Tips Films said in a statement.

Puri, producer, 12th Street Entertainment, said the three actors have done an outstanding job.

"It is for the first time that their fans will see them like this," he added.

Kripalani said 'Gaslight' "will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds".

"With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney+ Hotstar, I couldn't be more excited to share this one with the audiences," he added.

The film also features Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan Gaslight Disney+Hotstar
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp