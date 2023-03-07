Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Gaslight' to release on Disney+Hotstar on March 31

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh starrer "Gaslight", a high-octane suspense thriller, will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 31.

It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd, and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment.

Directed by Pavan Kripalani of "Phobia" fame, the film will release on March 31, 2023 exclusively on the streamer.

"Gaslight will change the narrative of thrillers in Bollywood. The pairing too is unusual and novel. Sara will be seen in a different avatar for the first time ever, her fans are in for a surprise," Taurani, Producer, Tips Films said in a statement.

Puri, producer, 12th Street Entertainment, said the three actors have done an outstanding job.

"It is for the first time that their fans will see them like this," he added.

Kripalani said 'Gaslight' "will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds".

"With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney+ Hotstar, I couldn't be more excited to share this one with the audiences," he added.

The film also features Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi.

MUMBAI: Actors Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh starrer "Gaslight", a high-octane suspense thriller, will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 31. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd, and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment. Directed by Pavan Kripalani of "Phobia" fame, the film will release on March 31, 2023 exclusively on the streamer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Gaslight will change the narrative of thrillers in Bollywood. The pairing too is unusual and novel. Sara will be seen in a different avatar for the first time ever, her fans are in for a surprise," Taurani, Producer, Tips Films said in a statement. Puri, producer, 12th Street Entertainment, said the three actors have done an outstanding job. "It is for the first time that their fans will see them like this," he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) Kripalani said 'Gaslight' "will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds". "With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney+ Hotstar, I couldn't be more excited to share this one with the audiences," he added. The film also features Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi.