Jim Sarbh: Science has certain grey areas and will continue to have them

By Express News Service

Actor Jim Sarbh is best known for portraying nuclear physicist Homi J. Bhabha in the SonyLIV series the Rocket Boys. As the series is gearing up for a second season, the actor shared some comments about science, which he acquired by essaying the character.

While talking about his character and his ideas about science, Jim Sarbh said that “like all things on earth or beyond its realm, science has certain grey areas and will continue to have them, I think doctor Homi Bhabha puts it very well, specifically on the topic of nuclear physics. First, the electrification process is, of course, unspeakably good.

There’re no two ways about it. Atomic power has revolutionised the way the entire world uses energy.” The actor said. On further conversation, he added, “Now, if we’re talking specifically about the bomb and how technology can also lead to violence, I think it is a grey area and will continue to remain so, and I am not an expert to talk on it at length. But I like how Homi Bhabha puts a few things.

For instance, there is a dialogue in season 2 wherein he says: “Ghanto tak lecture sunane padenge (you are forced to listen to lecture) about peace and harmony from the six most heavily armed countries in the world.” Steering towards the geopolitics and power dynamics of the countries, who are at the helm of affairs when it comes to the monopoly of power, the actor said, “You just have to always wonder about why certain countries put out certain messages. It is always to protect their interests because they want to retain the monopoly of power. The monopoly of power has been imbalanced since the imperial and colonial days, and we are still recovering from those things or nowhere near that.”

“The whole notion of terrorism worldwide is so hilarious, it’s so related to brown-skinned people, but when you look at it, the biggest of the terrorists are the ones sitting in the European countries or the western countries, who are controlling power across the globe. They just have very good PR programmes,” he concluded. Rocket Boys 2, which also stars Ishwak Singh as India’s space programme pioneer Vikram Sarabhai. The series is set to drop on Sony LIV on March 16.

