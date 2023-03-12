INTERVIEW | 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-stars talk about their career, experience, OTT release

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor

‘Rom-coms are Hard’

What made you sign a film by Luv Ranjan?

I have never messaged a director for work, but after watching Pyar Ka Punchnama 2, I wrote to Luv. I like the world he creates, and I am glad we could finally collaborate. My father was there when I signed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM). He was quite happy with my decision, because he would always tell me to work with Luv.

You last appeared in a romantic comedy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a decade ago. Was it easy to get the boy-next-door groove back?

Acting is not easy and every film comes with challenges. I try to reinvent myself with every role;

else it gets boring. One would think rom-coms are easy, but they are even harder, especially this one, because Luv has a certain tone in which he writes his films. There’s a specific way you look at your co-actors, the way you sing or cry. So, one has to renew the genre. For both Shraddha and me, it was a challenge.

Tell us about working with Shraddha Kapoor.

We have known each other since we were kids. I remember our fathers would be shooting in Kashmir or Ooty, and we would be playing in the hotel or go horse riding. As actors, we share similar creative energies. She is sincere, hard-working and carries warmth that was apt for our film.

You’ve been in the industry for 16 years. How satisfied are you with your work?

I don’t know about satisfaction, but I am happy. I have never worked under pressure, or because it’s a big director or production house. I have never chosen films for the wrong reasons. I have learnt from my failures, and didn’t let success go to my head. After all these years, people talk to me as though I have achieved something, but I still have miles to go.

Do you believe that not being on social media has impacted your stardom?

I come from the old school of thought that not being on social media maintains a certain mystery about one’s life. I have lost out on endorsements because of it, but the sacrifice has been worthwhile. Because I am not seen every day, people come and watch my films, and connect with my characters. This is my thought process; I don’t know if I am right.

There have been rumours about you doing biopics of Kishore Kumar as well as Sourav Ganguly, who you recently met at Kolkata’s Eden gardens. Is either of the films in the works?

I have been in talks about doing a Kishore Kumar biopic, which is being written, but nothing is concrete yet. I am not aware of a film on Dada (Sourav), but if approached, I would love to do it.

Shraddha Kapoor

‘I Surrendered to Director’s Vision’

You teamed up with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in TJMM. How was the experience?

He has been a brilliant actor right from his first film, and I was always curious to know how he gets it right almost every single time. I imagined he must have a complicated acting process, but he’s quite low key on sets. When the camera is on, however, he transforms completely.

Was working with him a factor behind signing the film?

Not at all. In the past, I have been offered films with actors I have great appreciation for, but

I let go of those because I didn’t like the script. Be it Teen Patti, Love Ka the End or Aashiqui 2, it was never about who I was cast opposite. I am clear about what I look for: a good director, a good script, and a challenging character to play. TJMM ticked all the boxes. It was a role I had never attempted before—very relatable, but different from

what I am in real life.

Tell us about being on a Luv Ranjan-set.

He creates a world of his own, and yet knows the pulse of the audience. For the first time, I had to absolutely surrender to the director’s vision. He is thorough and strict on sets, and made me do several retakes until he was satisfied.

You are returning after a gap of three years (last seen in Baaghi 3 in 2020). Were you ever concerned about not having work?

I have always been secure as an actor. After Teen Patti in 2010, there was a gap of a year. Then, once again after my second film, Love ka the End, I had no work. It was only after Aashiqui 2 a decade ago that projects started pouring in.

A lot of your peers have ventured into the OTT space. Do you have any streaming content in the pipeline?

I love the big screen, but if I am offered a good role, I don’t mind exploring OTT.

