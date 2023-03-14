'Kanjoos Makhichoos' trailer: Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi star in family-comedy

Kartik Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

The trailer of Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi starrer Kanjoos Makhichoos was released on Monday. Written and directed by Vipul Mehta, the comedy-drama also features Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav in pivotal roles.

The film tells the story of Jamnaprasad Pandey (Kunal Khemu) who is infamous in the town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His parents, Gangaprasad Pandey (Piyush Mishra) and Saraswati Pandey (Alka Amin), wife Madhuri (Shweta Tripathi) and son Krish are fed up with his penny-pinching habits. Right from allocating two ladyfingers per person for eating to using one agarbatti throughout the month, Jamnaprasad never spares a single rupee unnecessarily. However, little does the family know that he has been saving up to fulfil his father’s longstanding wish of going on a Char-Dham yatra.

His happiness, however, is short-lived as destiny plays tricks and due to heavy rains and flooding his parents go missing. The government declares people missing for more than 25 days dead and releases a compensation of Rs 7 lakh for each missing person, making it Rs 14 lakh for Jamna’s parents. However, by the time the money reaches him, it is reduced to Rs 10 lakh as middlemen have generously shared Rs 4 lakh of the money amongst themselves. Upset that he has been cheated like this, Jamna decides to fight back against an illicit system.

Talking about the film, director Vipul Mehta said, “The story has a very realistic approach with humane and relatable characters. The humour depicted in the film is also very natural. In this world of nuclear urban families, our film is focussing on the story of a joint, close-knitted family.”

Kunal Kemmu shared, “Kanjoos Makhichoos is the kind of film that I would love to watch with my family because it is a complete mass entertainer. It has the perfect dose of drama, comedy, plot twists, a sweet message and a whole lot of entertainment. Also, I had a great time shooting with my co-actors and the entire crew because the energy on-set was great.”

The film will be released directly on ZEE5 on March 24.

