Karan Johar completes Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

By Express News Service

It’s a wrap for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks Karan’s return to the director’s chair after seven years. Although he directed shorts in Netflix anthologies Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, the last feature film helmed by him was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles. It also features an ensemble cast of Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Announcing the shoot wrap of the film with a slew of pictures from the sets, Karan wrote, “It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid-way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani came to me from a real-life family anecdote (something my father once told me about) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature …

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.. releasing 28th July 2023

See you at the movies pic.twitter.com/u2DhKwgXHM — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2023

“I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather…. from first-time actors to established maestros…”

It’s a wrap for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks Karan’s return to the director’s chair after seven years. Although he directed shorts in Netflix anthologies Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, the last feature film helmed by him was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles. It also features an ensemble cast of Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Announcing the shoot wrap of the film with a slew of pictures from the sets, Karan wrote, “It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid-way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani came to me from a real-life family anecdote (something my father once told me about) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.. releasing 28th July 2023 See you at the movies pic.twitter.com/u2DhKwgXHM — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2023 “I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather…. from first-time actors to established maestros…”