Dino Morea plays a ruthless villain in Dileep’s Bandra

Scripted by Udaykrishna, the upcoming film is billed as an action-packed gangster story set mostly in North India.

Dileep-starrer Bandra has an elaborate cast, which includes actors from multiple languages. Bollywood actor Dino Morea will be seen as a ruthless businessman—the film’s antagonist. Talking about his role, the Raaz actor says, “It’s as challenging as it is exhilarating to play the anti-hero, so a lot of excitement around this one. I play a very vicious and dark character that gave me a lot to work with in terms of performance, and I can’t wait to see how audiences react to it.”

Bandra marks Dileep’s reunion with director Arun Gopy after the success of Ramaleela. Scripted by Udaykrishna, the upcoming film is billed as an action-packed gangster story set mostly in North India. Tamannaah Bhatia is making her Malayalam debut with this film.

The cast also includes Sarath Kumar, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, and VTV Ganesh, among others. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film is eyeing a summer release in May. Meanwhile, Dino Morea has the Telugu film Agent and a Hindi film with Mudassar Aziz in the pipeline.

