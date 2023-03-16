Pruthvi Ambaar joins the cast of Nagathihalli’s triangular love story

By Express News Service

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s next is a romantic drama, which is said to be a tribute to his own hit film, America America. The film, which stars Nirup Bhandari and Shanvi Srivastava, went on floors in February, and the first schedule has been wrapped up.

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar

Billed to be a triangular love story, we have learnt from reliable sources that Pruthvi Ambaar plays the third lead in the film. While Shanvi Srivastava is said to play a strong woman character, Nirup Bhandari will play a never-seen-before role. Likewise, Pruthvi too will be undergoing a makeover for the role.

The actor, who has taken time for the transformation, is expected to join the sets from the next schedule. The director has planned sixty per cent of the shooting in the USA and zeroed in on locations in Seattle for the project. The team will head to the US in April. With music by Mano Murthy, the film will have cinematography by SK Rao.

Pruthvi Ambaar, who was last seen in Dooradarshana, is currently busy shooting for Matsya Gandha, which has him essay the role of a police officer. He also has the romantic drama, Life is Beautiful, For Regn, Aba Daba Jaba, and the anthology Pentagon directed by Guru Deshpande.

