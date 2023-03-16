Vicky Kaushal wraps filming for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur

By Express News Service

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to announce that he has wrapped up filming Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. Based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes, Sam Bahadur is backed by RSVP Movies and is expected to hit theatres on December 1.

Sharing a photo with Meghna, who is collaborating with him for the second time after Raazi (2018), Vicky said, “Gratitude, gratitude and only gratitude... to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn... so much there is to bring to you all.

To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant co-actors, the incredible Team to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself’ Thank You! IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAM!!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023.”

Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Bhavani Iyer has penned the script along with Meghna’s father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava. With music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Gulzar also serves as one of the lyricists in the film.

