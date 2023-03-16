Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal wraps filming for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to announce that he has wrapped up filming Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film, Sam Bahadur.

Published: 16th March 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to announce that he has wrapped up filming Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. Based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes, Sam Bahadur is backed by RSVP Movies and is expected to hit theatres on December 1.

Sharing a photo with Meghna, who is collaborating with him for the second time after Raazi (2018), Vicky said, “Gratitude, gratitude and only gratitude... to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn... so much there is to bring to you all.

To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant co-actors, the incredible Team to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself’ Thank You! IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAM!!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023.”

Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Bhavani Iyer has penned the script along with Meghna’s father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava. With music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Gulzar also serves as one of the lyricists in the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal Meghna Gulzar Sam Bahadur
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp