Home Entertainment Hindi

Gumraah's song Ghar Nahi Jaana ft Aditya Roy Kapur and Vedika Pinto is out

'Gumraah' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film 'Thadam', released in 2019.

Published: 19th March 2023 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Aditya Roy Kapur and Vedika Pinto in 'Ghar Nahi Jaana'.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Vedika Pinto in 'Ghar Nahi Jaana'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Gumraah' on Sunday, unveiled the second song of the film 'Ghar Nahi Jaana'. Taking to Instagram, Aditya Roy Kapur shared the song which he captioned, "Neend nahin aana aur #GharNahiJaana is our new weekend Mantra! Song Out Now!"

Sung by Zahrah Khan, Armaan Malik, and Salma Agha, the romantic track features Aditya Roy Kapur, and Vedika Pinto in lead roles.

Soon after the makers unveiled the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, 'Gumraah' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film 'Thadam', released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.

'Gumraah' stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

The 'Malang' actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal Thakur will play the role of a cop in the film.

Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing the screen space for the very first time in the film.

Meanwhile, Aditya was recently seen in the web series 'The Night Manager' alongside Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the show streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghar Nahi Jaana Gumraah Aditya Roy Kapur Vedika Pinto
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp