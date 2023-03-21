Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar stopped by Mumbai airport security over documents

Karan Johar, who is known to be friendly with the paparazzi, posed for them and moved on to go beyond the security check when he was notified about the procedure by one of the security personnel.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar. (Photo | Karan Johar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who is busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', was recently stopped by security personnel for a routine check at the Mumbai International Airport better known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday.

Karan Johar, who is known to be friendly with the paparazzi, posed for them and moved on to go beyond the security check when he was notified about the procedure by one of the security personnel.

The video of the episode was shared on Instagram by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

In the video, Karan Johar can be seen dressed in baggy black joggers with a black T-shirt, and a white jacket. He was also seen carrying a big bag as he rounded off his look with a pair of black sunglasses.

The 'My Name Is Khan' director was asked by security personnel to show his ID and travel-related documents.

Karan produced his documents and handed them to airport security. When given the go-ahead by the security personnel, Karan proceeded inside the airport.

It's unclear if Karan left the city for work or if he went for a holiday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Mumbai airport
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp