By Express News Service

Salman Khan has picked up the mic again for an Amaal Malik composition. After giving his voice to Mallik’s Main Hoon Hero Tera in the 2015 film Hero, Salman will sing again for the song Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) in his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman shared a teaser of the song on his Instagram. In the video, he can be seen romancing Pooja Hegde and doing a peculiar step that involves dropping face forward and balancing on your toes.

Photo | Salman Khan @ Instagram

Salman Khan has picked up the mic again for an Amaal Malik composition. After giving his voice to Mallik’s Main Hoon Hero Tera in the 2015 film Hero, Salman will sing again for the song Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) in his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman shared a teaser of the song on his Instagram. In the video, he can be seen romancing Pooja Hegde and doing a peculiar step that involves dropping face forward and balancing on your toes. Photo | Salman Khan @ Instagram googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });