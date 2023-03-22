Home Entertainment Hindi

Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'

'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is set to release on Diwali.

Published: 22nd March 2023 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming actioner 'Tiger 3' will be constructing a huge set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's action scene in the film and it will take 45 days to build it.

"Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have planned this to be the biggest surprise element of the film. YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set that will take about 45 days to build to shoot a scene in which Salman and SRK are set to do mind-boggling action!" informed a source.

The source added: "When Salman appeared in 'Pathaan' to help SRK, all hell broke loose in theatres and people went into a frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beat people to a pulp! Now, it's encore time in Tiger 3 and expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline-pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow people's minds.

'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is set to release on Diwali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger 3 Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp