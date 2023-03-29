Home Entertainment Hindi

It's a 'massive win' for Priyanka, she didn't end up like Sushant or Parveen: Apurva Asrani

Priyanka also spoke about facing colourism in the Hindi film industry and revealed that she regrets being a part of fairness cream advertisements.

Published: 29th March 2023 12:39 PM

Apurva Asrani

Apurva Asrani. (Photo|Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about being "pushed to a corner" in Bollywood in a podcast, National Award-winning film editor and writer Apurva Asrani said that is a massive win that the Indian actress didn't end up like late actors Sushant Singh Rajput or Parveen Babi.

Apurva took to Twitter, where he shared an article about Priyanka talking about why she moved to Hollywood.

He tweeted: "Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists.They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput."

In the podcast, Priyanka said: "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.

ALSO READ | 'Was being pushed into corner in Hindi film industry': Priyanka Chopra Jonas on moving to US 

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

She also spoke about facing colourism in the Hindi film industry and revealed that she regrets being a part of fairness cream advertisements.

