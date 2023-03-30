Home Entertainment Hindi

Vaani Kapoor to make digital debut with YRF Entertainment series 'Mandala Murders'

"Rana Naidu" actor Surveen Chawla and "Gullak" star Jameel Khan have also been cast in prominent roles in the "Mandala Murders" series.

Published: 30th March 2023

'Mandala Murders'

Vaani Kapoor in 'Mandala Murders'. (Photo | YRF Entertainment)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" actor Vaani Kapoor is foraying into the digital space with YRF Entertainment's new series "Mandala Murders", the makers said Thursday.

Billed as a gritty crime thriller, the show is directed by Gopi Puthran ("Mardaani 2").

"Mandala Murders" also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, known for SonyLIV series "Gullak".

"Rana Naidu" actor Surveen Chawla and "Gullak" star Jameel Khan have also been cast in prominent roles in the series envisioned as a multi-season show, according to a press release issued by the makers.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta in "Mandala Murders"

Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an associate director on many Yash Raj Films (YRF) feature productions, is attached to co-direct the series.

Shooting on "Mandala Murders" will begin in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The production will later head to Delhi and then Mumbai to finish the filming process.

