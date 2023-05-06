Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' release plan announced

Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the titular characters, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. 

Published: 06th May 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan announced that the film will hit the theatres next year, marking the occasion of Eid. 

Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the titular characters, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The upcoming film has Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

The announcement poster features Akshay and Tiger’s characters involved in a gunfight. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Incidentally, the title is taken from the 1998 David Dhawan film, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, in the lead roles.

TAGS
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff
