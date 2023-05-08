Home Entertainment Hindi

Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Main Atal Hoon' begins filming

The filming of Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming film Main Atal Hoon began today. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to make the announcement.

Published: 08th May 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Atal
By Express News Service

The filming of Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming film Main Atal Hoon began today. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to make the announcement. The film is a biopic on India’s former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Commencing the shoot in Mumbai, the team will have a long schedule of more than 45 days covering different parts of the country like Mumbai and Lucknow.

“I have gotten the opportunity of playing a dignified personality like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I hope to bring justice to the role of this esteemed personality,” Tripathi captioned the post in Hindi.

The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav and is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav with music by Salim - Sulaiman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Main Atal Hoon Pankaj Tripathi
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp