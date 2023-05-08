Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Main Atal Hoon' begins filming

By Express News Service

The filming of Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming film Main Atal Hoon began today. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to make the announcement. The film is a biopic on India’s former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Commencing the shoot in Mumbai, the team will have a long schedule of more than 45 days covering different parts of the country like Mumbai and Lucknow.

“I have gotten the opportunity of playing a dignified personality like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I hope to bring justice to the role of this esteemed personality,” Tripathi captioned the post in Hindi.

The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav and is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav with music by Salim - Sulaiman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.



