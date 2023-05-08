Home Entertainment Hindi

‘The Kerala Story’ dropped from Tamil Nadu theatres

Tiruppur Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, refused to call this a ban. “It is purely based on market reasons.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

'The Kerala Story'.

The official film poster of ‘The Kerala Story.’

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Theatres in Tamil Nadu on Sunday decided to abstain from screening Sudipto Sen’s ‘The Kerala Story,’ citing its poor performance and the law and order issues. The Madras High Court had earlier dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the multilingual venture. 

Tiruppur Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, refused to call this a ban. “It is purely based on market reasons. We don’t usually take up small-scale Hindi films for screening. The film has no star value and these films have a history of not doing well here. Only films with stars like Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan can generate buzz here.”  

Mariappan, owner of the Chennai-based Albert Theatres, said audience safety is another reason for the move. “Audience safety is paramount. Screening this film could lead to law and order and safety issues.” 

Protest against The Kerala Story in TN

Protests against the film were seen in several parts of the state since its release on May 5. The film’s trailer had generated controversy by claiming 32,000 Kerala women had been forcibly converted to Islam and recruited by ISIS. After the veracity of the figure was questioned by the Kerala HC, the filmmakers agreed to take down the trailer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kerala Story Madras High Court
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp