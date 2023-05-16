Home Entertainment Hindi

Payal Dev's 'Kam Toh Nahi' is a tale of a bitter-sweet love

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the music video of the track directed by Video Brains has been shot extensively in Goa at some picturesque locations.

'Kam Toh Nahi'

A scene from the song 'Kam Toh Nahi' (Photo | YouTube)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Playback singer Payal Dev, who is known for 'Genda Phool', released her new single titled 'Kam Toh Nahi' on Tuesday. The song, which has been composed and sung by her, also features Digangana Suryavanshi and Rohit Purohit.

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the music video of the track directed by Video Brains has been shot extensively in Goa at some picturesque locations and showcases a forgotten bitter-sweet love between the leads.

Talking about the song, Payal Dev said: "Kam Toh Nahi' is a soulful heartbreak song and I feel everyone who has experienced the emotion will relate to it. It's a genre my fans enjoy listening to and I hope they like this track."

Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa also shared: "The lyrics of 'Kam Toh Nahi' convey love, longing, and a bitter-sweet emotion and Payal Dev's soulful vocals only elevate it further."

Payal Dev's Kam Toh Nahi is produced by T-Series. The song is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

