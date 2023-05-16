Varun Dhawan to collaborate with Atlee for action film

By Express News Service

Varun Dhawan will soon be collaborating with director Atlee Kumar and producer Murad Khetani for an action-entertainer. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the film will hit theatres in summer 2024.

The report also stated that the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors by July-end or early August. As source told Pinkvilla, “Varun has been in talks with Atlee and Murad Khetani for a feature film for a while now and the actor is all set to commence shooting for the same by early August.”

The report added, “It’s a proper commercial entertainer and at present in the pre-production stage. The team is coming together to create a big-scale action experience for the audience.”

While stating that the female lead and antagonist will be locked by June, the source said, “While the story is high on emotion and drama, action is at the forefront and the team is looking to create stylish and larger than life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over a period of four to five months as the makers are targeting it to be the big summer 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe.”

The report also stated that the film will be produced by Atlee and Murad. When it comes to other projects, Atlee is gearing up for Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

